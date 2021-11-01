Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 30,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 141,445 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,053,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 23.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

