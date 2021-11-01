Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $8.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of WST opened at $429.88 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $435.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.54.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

