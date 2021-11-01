Equalizer Price Tops $0.44 on Top Exchanges (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Equalizer has a total market cap of $13.09 million and $952,028.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00070195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00072716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00102633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,107.49 or 0.99612129 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.81 or 0.06933549 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00022414 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

