Envestnet (ENV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Envestnet to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.18 million. On average, analysts expect Envestnet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $83.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

