Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Appaloosa LP

Appaloosa LP lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,062,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,173,468 shares during the quarter. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $49,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,429 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 129,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,814,008. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.