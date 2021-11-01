Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.31

Shares of Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 71083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of C$15.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental and service business. The company rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units; and provides oilfield infrastructure site services.

