Engagesmart Inc’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NYSE:ESMT)

Engagesmart’s (NYSE:ESMT) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 2nd. Engagesmart had issued 14,550,000 shares in its IPO on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $378,300,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. During Engagesmart’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESMT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Engagesmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Engagesmart stock opened at $33.53 on Monday. Engagesmart has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

