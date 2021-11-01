Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.12

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.12 and last traded at C$12.02, with a volume of 618448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ERF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on Enerplus to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53. The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.25.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$408.62 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.5840135 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.69%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$616,035.96.

Enerplus Company Profile (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

