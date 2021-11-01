Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $136.70

Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $136.70 and last traded at $134.15, with a volume of 311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.06.

WIRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,547,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 107,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.