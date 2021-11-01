Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) is Accuvest Global Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 27.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF accounts for 3.3% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,512,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.84. 757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,462. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.43. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73.

