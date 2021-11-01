Elrond Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 1st. In the last week, Elrond has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and $138.18 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $276.59 or 0.00445913 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00102411 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000646 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00016433 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009512 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,653,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,669,188 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

