Ellaism (ELLA) Trading 3.3% Lower This Week

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $57,728.97 and $8.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,286.12 or 0.07037528 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00087647 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

