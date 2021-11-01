Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Lowered to C$17.50 at National Bankshares

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ELD. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.79 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CSFB set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.51.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded up C$0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting C$11.45. 365,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,504. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.25. The stock has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$9.52 and a 12 month high of C$18.90.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$286.56 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total transaction of C$31,895.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at C$99,269.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

