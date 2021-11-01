Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.84.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW opened at $119.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The company has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,521 shares of company stock valued at $14,612,069. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.