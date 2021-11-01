Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

Shares of EW stock opened at $119.82 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,521 shares of company stock worth $14,612,069. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

