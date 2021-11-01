Edison International (EIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Edison International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $62.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.68. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $66.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

