eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $80.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a positive rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays increased their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.55.

eBay stock opened at $76.72 on Thursday. eBay has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In related news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,312 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $55,993,000 after buying an additional 331,227 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 282.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in eBay by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 157,865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 39,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

