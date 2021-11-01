eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $80.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a positive rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays increased their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.55.
eBay stock opened at $76.72 on Thursday. eBay has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.
eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.
In related news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,312 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $55,993,000 after buying an additional 331,227 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 282.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in eBay by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 157,865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 39,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.
eBay Company Profile
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.