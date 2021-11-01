easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 680 at Liberum Capital

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price objective reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 680 ($8.88) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 927 ($12.11) price target on easyJet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on easyJet from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank raised easyJet to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) target price on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 802.83 ($10.49).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 623 ($8.14) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 718.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,566.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.09. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 459.04 ($6.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Insiders have purchased 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $50,399,746 in the last three months.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.