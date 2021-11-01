Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after acquiring an additional 322,315 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 214,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 104,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $104.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

