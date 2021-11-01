Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.80-9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.11. Eastman Chemical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.800-$9.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $109.44 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.74.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN traded down $6.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.03. 1,655,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.