e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.75

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.75 and last traded at $32.59, with a volume of 4338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 134.63 and a beta of 2.05.
In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,018,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,000 shares of company stock worth $3,541,499. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
