e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.75

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.75 and last traded at $32.59, with a volume of 4338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 134.63 and a beta of 2.05.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,018,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,000 shares of company stock worth $3,541,499. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.