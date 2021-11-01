e-Gulden Hits Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $143.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.22 or 0.00314955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,986,032 coins and its circulating supply is 17,163,770 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

