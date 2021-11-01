Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Update

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the September 30th total of 379,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.38. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of -0.23.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatronics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Dynatronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Dynatronics during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatronics during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 9.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

