Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the September 30th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of DT traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.87. 1,665,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.96, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.72. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.9% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Dynatrace by 1.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.