DuPont de Nemours (DD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $56.18 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

