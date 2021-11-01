Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DRE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays began coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of DRE stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $55.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $56.99.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Duke Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Duke Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Duke Realty by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

