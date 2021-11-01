Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.19 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 1st. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $11.19 million and approximately $193,394.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00082788 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00075425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00103862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,131.03 or 1.00025323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,298.64 or 0.07033626 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022953 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.