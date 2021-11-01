Drive Shack (LON:DS) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Drive Shack (LON:DS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DS. Shore Capital increased their price objective on shares of Drive Shack from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 577 ($7.54) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Drive Shack from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.