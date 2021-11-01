Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) CEO Blake T. Deberry Sells 28,805 Shares

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 28,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $657,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DRQ traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.38. 4,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,611. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.69. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $863.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at $26,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRQ shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.65.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.