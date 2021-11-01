Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) CEO Blake T. Deberry Sells 28,805 Shares

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 28,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $657,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE DRQ traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.38. 4,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,611. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.69. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $863.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.43.
Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRQ shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.65.
Dril-Quip Company Profile
Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.
