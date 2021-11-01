dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in October

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of DRRKF stock remained flat at $$675.00 during trading hours on Monday. dormakaba has a 12 month low of $675.00 and a 12 month high of $675.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $675.00.
About dormakaba
