Donut 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,489.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last week, Donut has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Donut has a market capitalization of $954,990.76 and approximately $4,489.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00075244 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00071837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00101499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,922.86 or 0.99829456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,327.12 or 0.06975996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022439 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars.

