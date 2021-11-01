Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $510.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $488.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $491.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.89. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after acquiring an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

