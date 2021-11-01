Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Short Interest Update

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the September 30th total of 4,330,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $107.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $101.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

