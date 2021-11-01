Dogecoin (DOGE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.04 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion and $3.04 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.81 or 0.00321357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,943,568,830 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

