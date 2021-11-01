Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 846 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,518,000 after buying an additional 516,261 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,389. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.50. 50,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,941,544. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

