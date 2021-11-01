Discovery (DISCK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.75. Discovery has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.