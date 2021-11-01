Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.92% of J. Alexander’s worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J. Alexander’s by 1.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 822,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in J. Alexander’s by 8.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in J. Alexander’s by 27,388.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 180,213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in J. Alexander’s by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in J. Alexander’s by 3.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

JAX stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $211.12 million, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95.

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. J. Alexander’s had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of J. Alexander’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

J. Alexander’s Profile

J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts. It manages and controls J. Alexander’s, Redlands Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill. The company was founded on August 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

