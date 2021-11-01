Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 274,474 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,460,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 274,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

In other news, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $444,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 821,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,785.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $52,808.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CPRX opened at $5.90 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $608.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

