Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,478 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CBTX were worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CBTX by 5.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CBTX by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CBTX by 137.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in CBTX by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 222,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CBTX by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $27.20 on Monday. CBTX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. CBTX had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. CBTX’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

CBTX Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

