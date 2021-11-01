Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 907,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of United Security Bancshares worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBFO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 15.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $231,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 40.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 62.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

UBFO opened at $7.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

