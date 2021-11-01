Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 38,370 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.72% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 107.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 182.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ HMTV opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.46 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 24.38%.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

