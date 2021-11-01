Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,058 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.43% of Richardson Electronics worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 245.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter valued at $90,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 87.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:RELL opened at $10.91 on Monday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $145.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.92 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

In related news, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,162 shares in the company, valued at $344,021.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,886 shares of company stock worth $259,979. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.