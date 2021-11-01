Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.57% of Willdan Group worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Willdan Group news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $842,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $33.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.30 million, a P/E ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.22. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $84.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.73 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. Research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

