DigitalBits Trading 18.8% Higher This Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001093 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $521.89 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.55 or 0.00313471 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004862 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

