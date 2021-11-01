DiFy.Finance Reaches Market Cap of $4.08 Million (YFIII)

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. DiFy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $70,969.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DiFy.Finance has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar. One DiFy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $523.33 or 0.00843695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00049641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.31 or 0.00221363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00096128 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DiFy.Finance

DiFy.Finance (CRYPTO:YFIII) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance . The official message board for DiFy.Finance is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c . DiFy.Finance’s official website is dify.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

DiFy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DiFy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DiFy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DiFy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

