DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

NYSE:DKS traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,799,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,507. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $147.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.95 and its 200-day moving average is $107.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $38,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.