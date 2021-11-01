dForce Trading 6% Lower This Week (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. dForce has a market cap of $21.81 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dForce has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One dForce coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.13 or 0.00222760 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00097062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About dForce

dForce is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . dForce’s official website is dforce.network . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

