Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Target Price to $231.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $237.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $232.36.

NYSE:ITW opened at $227.87 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

