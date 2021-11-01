Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OMVKY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $3.02 on Monday, reaching $61.35. 3,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,220. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.27.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

