Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Get Nokia alerts:

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia during the first quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 627.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 166,922.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,435,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,734 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 63.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 679,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 360.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 481,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.